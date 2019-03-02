N-TyceUK four-piece R&B/pop girl group. Formed 1996. Disbanded 1999
1996
N-Tyce was a four-piece girl group consisting of Ario Obubore, Chantal Kerzner, Donna Stubbs, and Michelle Robinson. The group recorded for Telstar Records in the late 1990s.
They emerged when the Spice Girls were at the peak of their fame. They clocked up four Top-20 hit singles, including "We Come To Party" and "Boom Boom". The group also released an album, All Day, Every Day. "We Come to Party" was also repackaged and marketed in the U.S. as the group's debut U.S. release.
