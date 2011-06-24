Daniel LichtBorn 13 March 1957. Died 2 August 2017
Daniel Licht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bd61217-cf25-4baf-90a8-28866a000a99
Daniel Licht Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel James Licht (March 13, 1957 – August 2, 2017) was an American soundtrack composer and musician, best known for writing the score of Showtime TV drama series Dexter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Licht Tracks
Sort by
Blood Theme
Daniel Licht
Blood Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Theme
Last played on
Daniel Licht Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist