Addictive were an Australian thrash metal band, which formed in 1987. The original line-up was Joe Buttigieg on guitar, Greg Smith on lead vocals and bass guitar, and Matt Coffey on drums. In February 1988, Mick Sultana was recruited on lead guitar. They released two studio albums, Pity of Man (November 1989) and Kick 'Em Hard (January 1993). In July 1990 Steve More (ex-Enticer) had replaced Coffey on drums. They were influenced by Metallica, Sacred Reich and Nuclear Assault. Addictive disbanded in 1996. In 2004 both Buttigieg and Sultana joined a reformation of fellow thrash metallers, Mortal Sin.