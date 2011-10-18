AddictiveAustralian thrash metal band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1996
Addictive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bcfc190-9439-4a13-9854-905f6d099af1
Addictive Biography (Wikipedia)
Addictive were an Australian thrash metal band, which formed in 1987. The original line-up was Joe Buttigieg on guitar, Greg Smith on lead vocals and bass guitar, and Matt Coffey on drums. In February 1988, Mick Sultana was recruited on lead guitar. They released two studio albums, Pity of Man (November 1989) and Kick 'Em Hard (January 1993). In July 1990 Steve More (ex-Enticer) had replaced Coffey on drums. They were influenced by Metallica, Sacred Reich and Nuclear Assault. Addictive disbanded in 1996. In 2004 both Buttigieg and Sultana joined a reformation of fellow thrash metallers, Mortal Sin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Addictive Tracks
Sort by
Feeling For Your Love
Addictive
Feeling For Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling For Your Love
Last played on
Addictive Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist