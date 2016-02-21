Benjamin MorrisOrganist
Benjamin Morris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bcfb766-e9d1-4337-a4a3-72657cdaf56a
Benjamin Morris Tracks
Sort by
Miserere nostri
Thomas Tallis
Miserere nostri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
Miserere nostri
Last played on
Blessed city, heavenly Salem
Edward C. Bairstow, Benjamin Morris, Jesus College Cambridge Choir & Mark Williams
Blessed city, heavenly Salem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed city, heavenly Salem
Composer
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Miserere nostri à 7
Thomas Tallis
Miserere nostri à 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
Miserere nostri à 7
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist