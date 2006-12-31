SugarKorean group. They also sing in Japanese.. Formed 2002. Disbanded 31 December 2006
Sugar
2002
Sugar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugar (슈가) was a South Korean girl group active from 2001 to 2005. The group saw moderate success in the Korean music market, and released multiple songs in Japan. Sugar's Japanese singles "Take It Shake It" and "Real Identity" were notably the theme songs for Kaleido Star, a popular anime. After group's contract with Starworld expired in December 2006, it was announced that Sugar had officially disbanded. All members of the group have since branched into acting and musical efforts.
