SpiceJamaican dancehall / reggae artist. Born 6 August 1982
Spice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0439281.jpg
1982-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bcbf327-72bf-4a66-a6ad-5e990565c16e
Spice Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Latoya Hamilton (born 6 August 1982), known professionally as Spice, is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer and songwriter. Beginning her career in the early 2000s, she had her first major success with the controversial single "Romping Shop" with Vybz Kartel in 2009.
Spice's debut EP So Mi Like It, which included the hit single of the same name, was released in 2014 through VP Records. In 2018, she joined the cast of VH1's reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Later that year, she released her first full-length project, a mixtape titled Captured, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
Spice Tracks
So Me Like It
Spice
So Me Like It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
So Me Like It
Last played on
Under Fire
Spice
Under Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Under Fire
Performer
Last played on
So Mi Like It
Spice
So Mi Like It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
So Mi Like It
Last played on
Tik Tak
Spice
Tik Tak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cb0dt.jpg
Tik Tak
Last played on
Black Hypocrisy
Spice
Black Hypocrisy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
Black Hypocrisy
Last played on
Romantic Mood
Spice
Romantic Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
Romantic Mood
Last played on
Cool It
Spice
Cool It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
Cool It
Last played on
Nasty (feat. Jeremih & Spice)
Kid Ink
Nasty (feat. Jeremih & Spice)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ykh6f.jpg
Nasty (feat. Jeremih & Spice)
Last played on
Genie
Spice
Genie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0439868.jpg
Genie
Last played on
Spice Links
