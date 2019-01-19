MelekaBorn 1989
Meleka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bc839c7-58f4-47ef-b1f6-9e5382571531
Meleka Biography (Wikipedia)
Meleka (born c. 1989) is a singer/songwriter who first came to public attention after winning the annual talent competition HUGO Urban Rules, where she performed for music industry experts and stars Estelle and ex-Mystique singer Sabrina Washington. In November 2014 Meleka signed a publishing deal with Ultra Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meleka Tracks
Sort by
Go (Crazy Cousins Remix)
Meleka
Go (Crazy Cousins Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go (Crazy Cousins Remix)
Last played on
Go
Meleka
Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go
Last played on
Meleka Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist