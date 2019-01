Meleka (born c. 1989) is a singer/songwriter who first came to public attention after winning the annual talent competition HUGO Urban Rules, where she performed for music industry experts and stars Estelle and ex-Mystique singer Sabrina Washington. In November 2014 Meleka signed a publishing deal with Ultra Music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia