Mutt CareyBorn 28 August 1891. Died 3 September 1948
Mutt Carey
1891-08-28
Mutt Carey Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas "Papa Mutt" Carey (September 17, 1891 – September 3, 1948) was a New Orleans jazz trumpeter.
Mutt Carey Tracks
Little Coquette
Little Coquette
Creole Bobo
Creole Bobo
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
Eh La Bas
Eh La Bas
The Entertainer
The Entertainer
