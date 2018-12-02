The Count & SindenElectronic music production duo
The Count & Sinden
The Count & Sinden Biography (Wikipedia)
The Count & Sinden is an electronic music production duo from London formed in 2006 consisting of Joshua "Hervé" Harvey (a.k.a. The Count, formerly The Count of Monte Cristal) and Graeme Sinden (simply known as Sinden). Their 2008 single "Beeper", featuring American rapper Kid Sister, has peaked at #69 on the UK Singles Chart, and has also gotten a number 1 spot on the UK Dance Chart after its club success.
The Count & Sinden Tracks
After Dark (feat. William Rees & Kai Fish)
After Dark (feat. William Rees & Kai Fish)
After Dark (feat. William Rees & Kai Fish)
Beeper
Beeper
Beeper
After Dark
After Dark
After Dark
Southend Rhythm (feat. Bobby Brackins)
Southend Rhythm (feat. Bobby Brackins)
Southend Rhythm (feat. Bobby Brackins)
After Dark
After Dark
After Dark
It's On You
It's On You
It's On You
Addicted To You (feat. Bashy)
Addicted To You (feat. Bashy)
Addicted To You (feat. Bashy)
Beeper (Fake Blood Remix)
Beeper (Fake Blood Remix)
Beeper (Fake Blood Remix)
The Count & Sinden Links
