The Count & Sinden is an electronic music production duo from London formed in 2006 consisting of Joshua "Hervé" Harvey (a.k.a. The Count, formerly The Count of Monte Cristal) and Graeme Sinden (simply known as Sinden). Their 2008 single "Beeper", featuring American rapper Kid Sister, has peaked at #69 on the UK Singles Chart, and has also gotten a number 1 spot on the UK Dance Chart after its club success.