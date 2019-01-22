Planet Funk is an Italian electronic band. The group is composed of Marco Baroni, Domenico "GG" Canu, Alex Neri, Alex Uhlmann and formerly Sergio Della Monica who died in February 2018. In addition a number of guest vocalists joined the group, including: Auli Kokko, Dan Black, Sally Doherty, Raiz, John Graham and Giuliano Sangiorgi. Alex Uhlmann also joined as the band's latest lead singer in November 2010.