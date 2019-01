Planet Funk is an Italian electronic band. The group is composed of Marco Baroni, Domenico "GG" Canu, Alex Neri, Alex Uhlmann and formerly Sergio Della Monica who died in February 2018. In addition a number of guest vocalists joined the group, including: Auli Kokko, Dan Black, Sally Doherty, Raiz, John Graham and Giuliano Sangiorgi. Alex Uhlmann also joined as the band's latest lead singer in November 2010.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia