Steve MartlandBorn 10 October 1959. Died 6 May 2013
Steve Martland Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Martland (10 October 1954 – 7 May 2013) was an English composer. He curated the Factory Classical label of Factory Records, featuring contemporary British composers.
Re-Mix
Sea Songs
Poor Roger
Serenade in E flat major, K 375 (1st mvt)
Street Songs (Poor Roger)
Principia for ensemble
Crossing the border for string ensemble
Dance 3 (Dance Works for ensemble)
Principia
Horses of Instruction
Drill for 2 pianos: 2nd mvt Fast
Shoulder to Shoulder
Three Carols
Fantazia 6
Mr Anderson's Pavane
Beat the Retreat
Crossing The Border
Patrol: Movement 2
Horses Of Instruction
Patrol For String Quartet
Principa
Starry Night
Principia
Principia
Remix (feat. The Steve Martland Band)
Crossing the Border Excerpt (final 5')
Proms Preview - Martland Principia
Dance 3 from Danceworks
Make We Joy
Danceworks - Dance 3
Re-mix for ensemble
There is no rose for voices
Sea Songs
Oranges and Lemons (extract)
Street Songs - Poor Roger / Oranges And Lemons
