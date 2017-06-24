The Hillbilly Moon ExplosionFormed 1998
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
1998
Hillbilly Moon Explosion is a Swiss rockabilly band founded in 1998. The group is known for a versatile mix of Rock and Roll, Jump Blues, Swing, Country, Roots rock and Surf music elements.
Maniac Lover
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Maniac Lover
Maniac Lover
Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son
Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son
Rock 'N' Roll Girl
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Rock 'N' Roll Girl
Rock 'N' Roll Girl
Broken Heart
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Broken Heart
Broken Heart
She Kicked Me To The Curb
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
She Kicked Me To The Curb
She Kicked Me To The Curb
Buy Beg Or Steal
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Buy Beg Or Steal
Buy Beg Or Steal
Chalk Farm Breakdown
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Chalk Farm Breakdown
Chalk Farm Breakdown
Night of The Living Ted
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion
Night of The Living Ted
Night of The Living Ted
