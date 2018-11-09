CashmereUS funk band. Formed 1982
Cashmere
1982
Cashmere Biography (Wikipedia)
Cashmere were an American music group best known for their boogie and soul hits, including "Can I" and "Do It Any Way You Wanna".
Cashmere Tracks
Do It Anyway
Cashmere
Do It Anyway
Do It Anyway
Can I
Cashmere
Can I
Can I
We Need Love
Cashmere
We Need Love
We Need Love
Do It Anyway You Wanna
Cashmere
Do It Anyway You Wanna
Do It Anyway You Wanna
