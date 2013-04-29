SpartaAmerican rock band. Formed 2001
Sparta
2001
Sparta Biography (Wikipedia)
Sparta is an American rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2001. Founding members Jim Ward (vocalist/guitarist) and Tony Hajjar (drummer) are also members of post-hardcore group At the Drive-In. Keeley Davis (guitarist) is the former frontman of Engine Down.
While Oceania Sleeps
Sparta
While Oceania Sleeps
