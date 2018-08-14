Nitzia Scott (born October 10, 1990), better known by her stage name Nitty Scott (formerly known as Nitty Scott, MC), is an American emcee from Brooklyn, New York. Her breakthrough came in 2010, when the video for her freestyle over "Monster" went viral. She has performed at the BET hip hop awards and the Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival, among others. Scott released her debut street album The Cassette Chronicles in 2011, followed by her critically acclaimed EP The Boombox Diaries, Vol. 1 in 2012 and her debut album Art Of Chill in 2014. She followed it up with her second album, “Creature!”, in 2017.