Nitzia Scott (born October 10, 1990), better known by her stage name Nitty Scott (formerly known as Nitty Scott, MC), is an American emcee from Brooklyn, New York. Her breakthrough came in 2010, when the video for her freestyle over "Monster" went viral. She has performed at the BET hip hop awards and the Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival, among others. Scott released her debut street album The Cassette Chronicles in 2011, followed by her critically acclaimed EP The Boombox Diaries, Vol. 1 in 2012 and her debut album Art Of Chill in 2014. She followed it up with her second album, “Creature!”, in 2017.
- New York: Sound Of A City Highlights (New York Prom)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h3ry3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h3ry3.jpg2018-08-10T22:15:00.000ZHighlights from the concert performed by Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra with Sharon Van Etten, serpentwithfeet, Nitty Scott and Hercules & Love Affair.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h3l54
New York: Sound Of A City Highlights (New York Prom)
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezbj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-08T18:46:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06gvt7p.jpg
8
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
