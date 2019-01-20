Paul McCreesh (born 24 May 1960) is an English conductor.

Paul McCreesh is founder and artistic director of the Gabrieli Consort & Players. He has previously been the artistic director of the Wratislavia Cantans Festival in Wrocław, Poland and of the Brinkburn Festival in England. With the Gabrieli Consort & Players, McCreesh has performed in major concert halls and festivals across the world. In 2005 Loughborough University conferred on him the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters.