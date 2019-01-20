Paul McCreeshBorn 24 May 1960
1960-05-24
Paul McCreesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul McCreesh (born 24 May 1960) is an English conductor.
Paul McCreesh is founder and artistic director of the Gabrieli Consort & Players. He has previously been the artistic director of the Wratislavia Cantans Festival in Wrocław, Poland and of the Brinkburn Festival in England. With the Gabrieli Consort & Players, McCreesh has performed in major concert halls and festivals across the world. In 2005 Loughborough University conferred on him the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters.
Paul McCreesh Tracks
Overture in D major, D590, 'in the Italian style'
Franz Schubert
Kommt, ihr Tochter (Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Seasons: 2. Come, Gentle Spring!
Joseph Haydn
Elijah: For the mountains shall depart
Felix Mendelssohn
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 306 (Bourrée)
George Frideric Handel
Drop, Drop, Slow Tears (2 settings by Gibbons and Walton)
Orlando Gibbons
L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
George Frideric Handel
Quem Vidistis Pastores
Giovanni Gabrieli
In dulci jubilo
Michael Praetorius
Veni Veni Emanuel
Anonymous, Gabrieli Consort & Paul McCreesh
Composer
Bushes and Briars
Traditional, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gabrieli Consort & Paul McCreesh
Composer
Canzon a 9 a 10
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzona No 14 à 10
Giovanni Gabrieli
4 Part songs, op. 53: no. 4, Owls (An Epitaph)
Edward Elgar
Mass in C minor - K427 Et incarnatus est
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bells; Intonazione ottavo tono; Canzona No.13 a 12
Giovanni Gabrieli
Burial Sentences (Morley) & They are at rest (Elgar)
Thomas Morley
Autumn - The Hunt (The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Ave maris stella
Owain Park
Fanfare; Organ solo; Kyrie
Andrea Gabrieli
Lord Let Me Know Mine End
Hubert Parry
Hark, hear the sounds of the chase (Autumn - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64
Felix Mendelssohn
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Johann Sebastian Bach
l'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV.55, Part 1; Il Penseroso, Air "Oft on a plat of rising ground"
George Frideric Handel
The Blue bird
Charles Villiers Stanford
As Dewe in Aprylle
Peter Warlock
Ave Maris Stella, 3rd mvt.
Owain Park
Ave Maris Stella, 2nd Mvt
John Sheppard
There Is No Rose
Jonathan Lane
Missa 'Cantate': Agnus Dei
John Sheppard
A Child's Prayer
James MacMillan
Kyrie (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Hail, bright Cecilia (Symphony)
Henry Purcell
The Gallant Weaver
James MacMillan
Sonata con voci: Dulcis Jesu a 20
Giovanni Gabrieli
Ave maris stella
James MacMillan
Bring us, O Lord God
William Harris
Playlists featuring Paul McCreesh
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 58: Mendelssohn – Elijah
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-28T18:33:09
28
Aug
2011
Proms 2009: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-18T18:33:09
18
Jul
2009
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-17T18:33:09
17
Jul
2005
Proms 2003: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-24T18:33:09
24
Aug
2003
Proms 1998: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-27T18:33:09
27
Jul
1998
