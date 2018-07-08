Puneeth Rajkumar (born 17 March 1975) is an Indian film actor, playback singer, producer and anchor who works primarily in Kannada cinema. He is famously known as Appu and Power star. He has been a lead actor in 27 films; as a child he appeared in films featuring his father Rajkumar. His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983) and Bettada Hoovu (1985) were praised. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Appu in Bettada Hoovu. Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu (2002 film).

He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017) and Anjani Putra (2017) and is one of the most popular celebrities and highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. In 2012, he debuted as a television presenter on the popular the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.