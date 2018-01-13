Royal Family and the PoorFormed 1978
Royal Family and the Poor
1978
The Royal Family and the Poor are a band from Liverpool, England, centred on multi-instrumentalist Mike Keane. After recording two singles and two albums for Factory Records in the 1980s, they continued to release music into the 21st century.
ART ON 45
Royal Family and the Poor
ART ON 45
ART ON 45
Last played on
Art On
Royal Family and the Poor
Art On
Art On
Last played on
