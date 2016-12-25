Ralph van RaatBorn 1978
Ralph van Raat
1978
Ralph van Raat Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph van Raat (born 1978) is a Dutch classical pianist.
Ralph van Raat Tracks
Fur Alina
Arvo Pärt
link
Für Alina; Für Anna Maria
Arvo Pärt
link
After Handel's Vesper arr for piano
Gavin Bryars
link
Part 1 (The Book of Sounds)
Hans Otte
link
Mandoodles
John Tavener
link
China Gates
Ralph van Raat
link
Rzewski_ 4 Pieces - #4
Ralph van Raat
link
Phrygian Gates
Ralph van Raat
link
Phrygian gates for piano
John Adams
link
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5f5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-17T18:42:19
17
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
