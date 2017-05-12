GLCUS rapper
GLC
GLC Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Harris (born December 6, 1975), better known by his stage name GLC, is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He has been a member of the Go Getters.
GLC Tracks
Spaceship (feat. GLC & Consequence)
Kanye West
Last played on
Drive Slow (feat. Paul Wall & GLC)
Kanye West
Last played on
Flight School
GLC
Last played on
Flight School (feat. Kanye West & T‐Pain)
GLC
Last played on
Flight School
GLC
Last played on
Scottish Trip
GLC
Last played on
Clockin Lotsa Dollars (Feat. Bun B & Sir Mix-a-lot)
GLC
By Any Means Necessary
GLC
Last played on
