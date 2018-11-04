Stephanie LawrenceBorn 16 December 1949. Died 4 November 2000
Stephanie Lawrence
1949-12-16
Stephanie Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Lawrence (16 December 1949 – 4 November 2000) was a British musical theatre actress.
