Mr. Probz
1984-05-15
Mr. Probz Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Princewell Stehr (born 15 May 1984), better known by his stage name Mr Probz, is a Dutch singer, musician and actor. In 2013, he released the song "Waves", which was remixed in 2014 by Robin Schulz, becoming an international hit. He has released one album and featured in the film Bolletjes Blues.
Mr. Probz Tracks
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Mr. Probz
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Mr. Probz
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Waves (Robin Schulz Remix)
Waves
Mr. Probz
Waves
Waves
Gora Gora Rang (feat. Mr. Probz)
Imran Khan
Gora Gora Rang (feat. Mr. Probz)
Gora Gora Rang (feat. Mr. Probz)
Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
Mr. Probz
Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
Waves
Mr Probs
Waves
Waves
