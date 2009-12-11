Unto AshesFormed 1997
Unto Ashes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bb3bfc4-6137-45e4-86de-f9fec46c1d18
Unto Ashes Biography (Wikipedia)
Unto Ashes is a musical ensemble based in New York City that incorporates madrigal, folk, and elements of neo-medieval and darkwave. Founded by Michael Laird and Susanna Melendez in 1997, the band has released seven full-length CDs on the Projekt label (all recorded and produced by Laird). Previous members and contributors have included Paul Ash, Kit Messick, Melody Henry, Spider Grandmother (pseudonym), Jeremy Bastard (pseudonym), Catherine Bent, and Sonne Hagal. Singer Mariko a.k.a. Sarah Newman left the band in 2008 to work with the German Qntal project and related ensembles.
In 2006, the band toured Europe with Qntal, one of their main musical influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unto Ashes Tracks
Sort by
Remedy [by Little Boots]
Unto Ashes
Remedy [by Little Boots]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unto Ashes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist