Unto Ashes is a musical ensemble based in New York City that incorporates madrigal, folk, and elements of neo-medieval and darkwave. Founded by Michael Laird and Susanna Melendez in 1997, the band has released seven full-length CDs on the Projekt label (all recorded and produced by Laird). Previous members and contributors have included Paul Ash, Kit Messick, Melody Henry, Spider Grandmother (pseudonym), Jeremy Bastard (pseudonym), Catherine Bent, and Sonne Hagal. Singer Mariko a.k.a. Sarah Newman left the band in 2008 to work with the German Qntal project and related ensembles.

In 2006, the band toured Europe with Qntal, one of their main musical influences.