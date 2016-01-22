X-EcutionersFormed 1989
X-Ecutioners
1989
X-Ecutioners Biography (Wikipedia)
The X-Ecutioners are a group of hip hop DJs/turntablists from New York City, New York. The group formed in 1989, and currently consists of three DJs, including Total Eclipse, DJ Boogie Blind, DJ Precision. Original members of the group included Mista Sinista, Rob Swift, and Roc Raida (who died in September 2009).
It's Going Down (feat. Mike Shinoda & Joseph “Joe” Hahn)
X-Ecutioners Theme
Roc Raida Theme
