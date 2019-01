The X-Ecutioners are a group of hip hop DJs/turntablists from New York City, New York. The group formed in 1989, and currently consists of three DJs, including Total Eclipse, DJ Boogie Blind, DJ Precision. Original members of the group included Mista Sinista, Rob Swift, and Roc Raida (who died in September 2009).

