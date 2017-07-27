The Big MoonLondon-based four-girl band. Formed 2014
The Big Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383z96.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bb06c9f-31d7-4809-9e95-2e647a23a735
The Big Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
The Big Moon is a London four-piece band formed in 2014 by Juliette Jackson. Their debut album, Love in the 4th Dimension, was released on 6 April 2017, containing a number of singles previously released on their EP, The Road. The band is signed to Fiction Records and have toured internationally.
The Big Moon Performances & Interviews
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: The Big Moon
The group join Tom Ravenscroft to share their reaction to being shortlisted for the 2017 award and some background on the production of their debut album.
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: The Big Moon
The Big Moon - Sucker (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sunday
The Big Moon - Sucker (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)
The Big Moon - U Remind Me (Radio 1 Piano Session)
The Big Moon play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions and deliver a special Usher cover.
The Big Moon - U Remind Me (Radio 1 Piano Session)
Big Moon - Formidable (Radio 1 Piano Session)
Big Moon play the Piano Sessions & perform a special version of their song 'Formidable'.
Big Moon - Formidable (Radio 1 Piano Session)
The Big Moon chat to Andy Backhouse
Fern from The Big Moon chats to Andy Backhouse from BBC Introducing Solent
The Big Moon chat to Andy Backhouse
The Big Moon - Cupid
Listen to Cupid by The Big Moon on Radio 1's playlist from 15th July.
The Big Moon - Cupid
The Big Moon Tracks
Happy New Year
The Big Moon
Happy New Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Happy New Year
Last played on
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
The Big Moon
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Formidable
The Big Moon
Formidable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gfq3m.jpglink
Formidable
Last played on
Cupid
The Big Moon
Cupid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041gt3m.jpglink
Cupid
Last played on
Something Beautiful
The Big Moon
Something Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Something Beautiful
Last played on
Sucker
The Big Moon
Sucker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xpxdd.jpglink
Sucker
Last played on
Pull The Other One
The Big Moon
Pull The Other One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bggj6.jpglink
Pull The Other One
Last played on
Silent Movie Susie
The Big Moon
Silent Movie Susie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04805zs.jpglink
Silent Movie Susie
Last played on
The Road
The Big Moon
The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
The Road
Last played on
Formidable (BBC Introducing Live at the Brixton Academy 041017)
The Big Moon
Formidable (BBC Introducing Live at the Brixton Academy 041017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Cupid (BBC Introducing Live at Brixton Academy)
The Big Moon
Cupid (BBC Introducing Live at Brixton Academy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Cupid (BBC Music Introducing Live, 4 Oct 2017)
The Big Moon
Cupid (BBC Music Introducing Live, 4 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Pull The Other One (BBC Music Introducing Live, 4 Oct 2017)
The Big Moon
Pull The Other One (BBC Music Introducing Live, 4 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpxkc.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/a3dqfx
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T17:57:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0547smm.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejxbp6/acts/a599hn
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2017-03-16T17:57:25
16
Mar
2017
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation at CMJ 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec4v2m/acts/aq5hj5
Rough Trade NYC
2015-10-15T17:57:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035l22z.jpg
15
Oct
2015
BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation at CMJ 2015
Rough Trade NYC
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/adhqwh
Reading
2015-08-30T17:57:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p031dbjn.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
