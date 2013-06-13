Death AmbientFormed 1995
Death Ambient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9baf140a-c261-4a0a-bc91-7a3e954db5b1
Death Ambient Biography (Wikipedia)
Death Ambient is an American experimental and ambient music trio comprising Kato Hideki (bass guitar), Ikue Mori (drum machines), and Fred Frith (guitar). The group was formed by Hideki and Mori in 1995 and recorded three albums: Death Ambient (1995) Synaesthesia (1999), Drunken Forest (2007) with guest Jim Pugliese.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Death Ambient Tracks
Sort by
Greenhouse
Death Ambient
Greenhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greenhouse
Last played on
Death Ambient Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist