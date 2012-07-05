Dédé Saint-PrixBorn 10 February 1953
Dédé Saint-Prix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bad4167-0612-4d29-827c-15f379cb4237
Dédé Saint-Prix Biography (Wikipedia)
Dédé Saint Prix (born 10 February 1953) is a French from Martinique, singer of traditional chouval bwa music. He has used elements of modern styles in his recordings, including tambour, hip hop music, charanga, ragga, son, zouk, kompa and rara. He has been performing for more than 38 years and has released at least 25 albums. He is also a composer and flautist. He taught music until 1991; since that time he has devoted his time to study and performance of Caribbean rhythmic traditions, with worldwide appearances.
In 2012, he was made a Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dédé Saint-Prix Tracks
Sort by
Egalité a Dé Vitès
Dédé Saint-Prix
Egalité a Dé Vitès
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egalité a Dé Vitès
Last played on
Dédé Saint-Prix Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist