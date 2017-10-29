Julian LeangBorn 6 October 1988
Julian Leang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ba98606-866d-4632-acfc-8916ff8c9746
Julian Leang Tracks
Sort by
Turn of the Screw
Benjamin Britten
Turn of the Screw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Turn of the Screw
Last played on
The Turn of The Screw, Act 1, Variation 5, Scene 6 "The Lesson" (feat. Daniel Harding, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers)
Benjamin Britten
The Turn of The Screw, Act 1, Variation 5, Scene 6 "The Lesson" (feat. Daniel Harding, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Julian Leang & Joan Rodgers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Turn of the Screw (Act 2 excerpt)
Caroline Wise, Vivian Tierney, Benjamin Britten, Ian Bostridge, Joan Rodgers, Julian Leang, Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Daniel Harding
The Turn of the Screw (Act 2 excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Turn of the Screw (Act 2 excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist