Arthur LouriéBorn 14 May 1892. Died 12 October 1966
Arthur Lourié
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1892-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ba6db8c-9385-4eae-bcb2-ac5f3dae733f
Arthur Lourié Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur-Vincent Lourié, born Naum Izrailevich Luria (Russian: Наум Израилевич Лурья), later changed his name to Artur Sergeyevich Luriye (Russian: Артур Серге́евич Лурье, 14 May 1892 in Propoysk – 12 October 1966 in Princeton, New Jersey) was a significant Russian composer. Lourié played an important role in the earliest stages of the organization of Soviet music after the 1917 Revolution but later went into exile. His music reflects his close connections with contemporary writers and artists, and also his close relationship with Igor Stravinsky.
Arthur Lourié Tracks
The Voice of the Muse
Arthur Lourié
The Voice of the Muse
The Voice of the Muse
Last played on
2 Kolibeln'ya (2 Berceuses) No. 1. Pussy-cat, don't go there...
Arthur Lourié
2 Kolibeln'ya (2 Berceuses) No. 1. Pussy-cat, don't go there...
2 Kolibeln'ya (2 Berceuses) No. 1. Pussy-cat, don't go there...
