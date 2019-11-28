Jonathan Peter Kenny
Jonathan Peter Kenny
Jonathan Peter Kenny Tracks
Erbarme dich, mein Gott; Bin ich gleich von dir gewichen (St Matthew Passion BWV.244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Choir
Orchestra
Jonas - Final chorus
Giacomo Carissimi
Io tacero
Carlo Gesualdo
Io tacero
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-13T13:11:00
13
Sep
1995
Proms 1994: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-14T13:11:00
14
Aug
1994
