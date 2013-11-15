Kolisch Quartet
Kolisch Quartet
Kolisch Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kolisch Quartet was a string quartet musical ensemble founded in Vienna, originally (early 1920s) as the New Vienna String Quartet for the performance of Schoenberg's works, and (by 1927) settling to the form in which it was later known. It had a worldwide reputation and made several recordings. The quartet disbanded in the United States during the early 1940s.
Kolisch Quartet Tracks
String Quartet No. 13 in A minor 3rd movement (feat. Kolisch Quartet)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet No. 13 in A minor 3rd movement (feat. Kolisch Quartet)
