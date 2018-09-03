Ann SouthamBorn 4 February 1937. Died 25 November 2010
Ann Southam Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Southam, CM (4 February 1937 – 25 November 2010) was a Canadian electronic and classical music composer and music teacher. She is known for her minimalist, iterative, and lyrical style, for her long-term collaborations with dance choreographers and performers, for her large body of work, and, according to the Globe and Mail, for "blazing a trail for women composers in a notoriously sexist field."
She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1937, and lived most of her life in Toronto, Ontario. She died, aged 73, on 25 November 2010.
She was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2010.
Glass Houses Revisited: No.1
Soundings for a New Piano XI
Soundings for a new piano part 2
