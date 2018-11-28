Eugène Joseph Bozza (4 April 1905 in Nice – 28 September 1991 in Valenciennes) was a French composer and violinist. He remains one of the most prolific composers of chamber music for wind instruments. Bozza’s large ensemble work includes five symphonies, operas, ballets, large choral work, wind band music, concertos, and much work for large brass or woodwind ensembles. His larger works are rarely performed outside his native France.