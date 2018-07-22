Pete AllenJazz clarinetist. Born 23 November 1954
Pete Allen
1954-11-23
Pete Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Allen (born 23 November 1954, Newbury, Berkshire, England) is an English dixieland jazz clarinettist, alto and soprano saxophonist, bandleader and vocalist.
