Jai McDowallBorn 24 July 1986
Jai McDowall
1986-07-24
Jai McDowall Biography (Wikipedia)
Jai McDowall (born 24 July 1986) is a Scottish singer–songwriter who won the fifth series of Britain's Got Talent in June 2011. As the winner, he received £100,000 and performed at the 2011 Royal Variety Performance. McDowall was signed to Syco Music, a subdivision of record label giant, Sony Music.
Before Britain's Got Talent, he appeared as a contestant on The X Factor and The American Idol Experience. His debut album Believe was released on 9 December 2011. The lead single "With or Without You" was released the same day. In March 2012, he was dropped by Syco after poor sales of his debut album. It was reported that the singer claimed that Syco boss, Simon Cowell, was anti-Scottish.
Jai McDowall Tracks
Sort by
There You'll Be
Jai McDowall
There You'll Be
There You'll Be
Last played on
With Or Without You
Jai McDowall
With Or Without You
With Or Without You
To Where You Are
Jai McDowall
To Where You Are
To Where You Are
Feels Like Home
Jai McDowall
Feels Like Home
Feels Like Home
Fix You
Jai McDowall
Fix You
Fix You
Last played on
