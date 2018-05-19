Dominic MuldowneyBorn 19 July 1952
Dominic Muldowney
1952-07-19
Dominic Muldowney Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Muldowney (born 19 July 1952 in Southampton) is a British composer.
NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR (1984): "Main Title"
NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR (1984): "Main Title"
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Kurt Weill
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Saxophone Concerto (1st movement)
Dominic Muldowney
Saxophone Concerto (1st movement)
Supply and Demand
Hanns Eisler
Supply and Demand
Strugnell's Haiku
Colin Matthews
Strugnell's Haiku
Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984) - Aria: Oceania; This Is Our Land
Dominic Muldowney
Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984) - Aria: Oceania; This Is Our Land
Hollywood Elegies
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Elegies
Tuscan Lullaby For Soprano And Ensemble
Sally Beamish
Tuscan Lullaby For Soprano And Ensemble
Peacock Spring Music
Dominic Muldowney
Peacock Spring Music
