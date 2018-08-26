SUMACUS Sludge Metal. Formed 2014
SUMAC
2014
Sumac (stylized as SUMAC) is an American/Canadian post-metal band that formed in 2014. It features the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Nick Yacyshyn (Baptists), Brooklyn, NYC-based Brian Cook (Russian Circles, ex-These Arms Are Snakes, ex-Botch) and Vashon, Washington-based Aaron Turner (Mamiffer, Old Man Gloom, ex-Isis). Sumac released its debut album The Deal through Profound Lore Records in 2015.
Attis Blade
Clutch of Oblivion
Rigid Man
