Pérez PradoBorn 11 December 1916. Died 14 September 1989
Pérez Prado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xg66j.jpg
1916-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b97150f-f131-4339-921e-8e5d8425f737
Pérez Prado Biography (Wikipedia)
Dámaso Pérez Prado (December 11, 1916 – September 14, 1989) was a Cuban bandleader, organist, pianist and composer who also made brief appearances in films. He is often referred to as the "King of the Mambo". He became known and professionally billed as Pérez Prado, his paternal and maternal surnames respectively.
Pérez Prado became a naturalized citizen of Mexico in 1980. His orchestra was the most popular in mambo. His son, Pérez Prado, Jr., continues to direct the Pérez Prado Orchestra in Mexico City to this day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pérez Prado Tracks
Sort by
Guaglione
Pérez Prado
Guaglione
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Guaglione
Last played on
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
Pérez Prado
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
Last played on
Guaglione
Perez Prado And His Orchestra
Guaglione
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guaglione
Performer
Last played on
Sway
Pérez Prado
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
Mambo No.5
Pérez Prado
Mambo No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Mambo No.5
Last played on
Why Wait
Pérez Prado
Why Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Why Wait
Last played on
Mambo No. 8
Pérez Prado
Mambo No. 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Mambo No. 8
Last played on
Mambo #5
Pérez Prado
Mambo #5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Mambo #5
Last played on
Pérez Prado Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist