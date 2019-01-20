Dámaso Pérez Prado (December 11, 1916 – September 14, 1989) was a Cuban bandleader, organist, pianist and composer who also made brief appearances in films. He is often referred to as the "King of the Mambo". He became known and professionally billed as Pérez Prado, his paternal and maternal surnames respectively.

Pérez Prado became a naturalized citizen of Mexico in 1980. His orchestra was the most popular in mambo. His son, Pérez Prado, Jr., continues to direct the Pérez Prado Orchestra in Mexico City to this day.