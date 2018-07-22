Black MothFormed 2010
Black Moth
2010
Black Moth Tracks
Sisters Of The Stone
Moonbow
Slumber With The Worm
Savage Dancer
Blackbirds Fall
Upcoming Events
28
Sep
2019
Black Moth, Monolord, Fireball Ministry, Black Rainbows, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Space Witch, Dead Witches and Psychlona
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T17:57:57
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
