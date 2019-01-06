Joe LongthorneBorn 31 May 1955
Joe Longthorne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzy8.jpg
1955-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b93c1ec-fb81-4d62-ba36-cbb246798bfe
Joe Longthorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Patrick Longthorne MBE (born 31 May 1955, Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire) is an English singer and impersonator of Romani ethnicity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Longthorne Tracks
Danny Boy
Joe Longthorne
Danny Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Danny Boy
Last played on
Wind Beneath My Wings
Joe Longthorne
Wind Beneath My Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Wind Beneath My Wings
Last played on
I Believe I'm Going To Love You
Joe Longthorne
I Believe I'm Going To Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Mary In The Morning
Joe Longthorne
Mary In The Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Mary In The Morning
Last played on
You're My World
Joe Longthorne
You're My World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
You're My World
Last played on
Say It With Flowers
Joe Longthorne
Say It With Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Say It With Flowers
Last played on
It's Only Make Believe
Joe Longthorne
It's Only Make Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
It's Only Make Believe
Last played on
Always On My Mind
Joe Longthorne
Always On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Always On My Mind
Last played on
If I Only Had Time
Joe Longthorne
If I Only Had Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
If I Only Had Time
Last played on
If I Never Sing Another Song
Joe Longthorne
If I Never Sing Another Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
If I Never Sing Another Song
Performer
Last played on
When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New
Joe Longthorne
When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New
Last played on
Seven Wonders Of The World
Joe Longthorne
Seven Wonders Of The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Seven Wonders Of The World
Last played on
My Mothers Eyes
Joe Longthorne
My Mothers Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
My Mothers Eyes
Last played on
Love Is All
Joe Longthorne
Love Is All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Love Is All
Last played on
Hurt
Joe Longthorne
Hurt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Hurt
Last played on
Christmas Time Is Here
Joe Longthorne
Christmas Time Is Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Christmas Time Is Here
Last played on
If I Never Sing Another Son
Joe Longthorne
If I Never Sing Another Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
If I Never Sing Another Son
Last played on
Wind Beneath your wings
Joe Longthorne
Wind Beneath your wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
Wind Beneath your wings
Last played on
You_re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me
Joe Longthorne
You_re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzy8.jpglink
