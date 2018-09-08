Charlie PersipBorn 26 July 1929
Charlie Persip
1929-07-26
Charlie Persip Biography (Wikipedia)
Charli Persip (born July 26, 1929) is an American jazz drummer. Born in Morristown, New Jersey, as Charles Lawrence Persip, and formerly known as Charlie Persip, he changed the spelling of his name to Charli in the early 1980s.
A Sack Full Of Soul Jazz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
You Did It, You Did It!
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Hey Pete
Dizzy Gillespie
You Did It, You Did It
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
For Once In My Life
Erroll Garner
A Night In Tunisia
Dizzy Gillespie
Rebecca
Big Joe Turner
We Free Kings
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Dumplin'
Sonny Stitt
Composer
We Diddit
Mal Waldron
A Sack Full of Soul
Richard Wyands
That's All
Billy Mitchell, Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Kelly & Charlie Persip
Performer
Groovin' High
Dizzy Gillespie and His Orchestra
