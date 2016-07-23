Gerald WigginsBorn 12 May 1922. Died 13 July 2008
Gerald Wiggins
1922-05-12
Gerald Wiggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Foster Wiggins, Sr. (May 12, 1922 – July 13, 2008) was a jazz pianist and organist.
Gerald Wiggins Tracks
Dinah
Dinah
Last played on
I Don't Know What Kind Of Blues I've Got
