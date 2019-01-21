The Brand New Heavies
1985
The Brand New Heavies are an acid jazz and funk group formed in 1985 in Ealing in west London. Centered around songwriters/multi-instrumentalists Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy, the core members of the group since its founding, Brand New Heavies are best known for a string of successful singles in the early 1990s featuring N'Dea Davenport as lead vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Not Just Britpop: Jan Kincaid from The Brand New Heavies
Dream On Dreamer
Dream On Dreamer
Shelter
Shelter
MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS
MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS
Sometimes (Ummah Remix) (feat. Q‐Tip)
Sometimes (Ummah Remix) (feat. Q‐Tip)
Stay This Way (Extended)
Stay This Way (Extended)
You Are The Universe
You Are The Universe
Sometimes
Sometimes
You've Got A Friend
You've Got A Friend
Stay This Way
Stay This Way
Back To Love (Graeme Park Mix)
