Rudolf SchwarzBorn 29 April 1905. Died 30 January 1994
Rudolf Schwarz
1905-04-29
Rudolf Schwarz Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Schwarz CBE (29 April 1905 – 30 January 1994) was an Austrian-born conductor of Jewish ancestry. He became a British citizen and spent the latter half of his life in England.
Rudolf Schwarz Tracks
Violin Concerto
Johannes Brahms
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 03 - Prince Albert 150th Anniversary Concert in the presence of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
21 Jul 1969
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-21T18:46:13
21
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 03 - Prince Albert 150th Anniversary Concert in the presence of H.R.H The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-10T18:46:13
10
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-07T18:46:13
7
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
