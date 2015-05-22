Riki SorsaBorn 26 December 1952. Died 10 May 2016
Riki Sorsa
Riki Sorsa Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Esko "Riki" Sorsa (26 December 1952 – 10 May 2016) was a Finnish pop singer. He started his career in 1974 as the lead singer in the band The Zoo. He represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 1981 with the entry "Reggae OK", a reggae influenced song in Finnish which came 16th (out of 20 countries). The song was composed by Jim Pembroke, the lyrics were written by Olli Ojala, and it was conducted by Otto Donner. Sorsa released several albums, singing in Finnish, Swedish, and English. Sorsa died of cancer on 10 May 2016.
Riki Sorsa Tracks
Riki Sorsa
Riki Sorsa
