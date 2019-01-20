Archie Bell & The DrellsFormed 1966. Disbanded 1980
Archie Bell & The Drells
1966
Archie Bell & The Drells Biography (Wikipedia)
Archie Bell & the Drells was an American R&B vocal group from Houston, Texas, and one of the main acts on Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff's Philadelphia International Records. The band's hits include "Tighten Up", "I Can't Stop Dancing" (both 1968), "There's Gonna Be A Showdown", "Girl You're Too Young" (1969), "Here I Go Again" (also a UK hit in 1972), "Soul City Walk" (1975), "Let's Groove", "Everybody Have A Good Time" (1977), and "Don't Let Love Get You Down" (1976).
Archie Bell & The Drells Tracks
