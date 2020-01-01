Marc Riley (born 10 July 1961 in Manchester) is an English radio DJ, alternative rock critic and musician. He currently presents on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Formerly a member of the Fall, he had his own record label, In-Tape, and also worked as a record plugger for bands such as Massive Attack, Pixies, Cocteau Twins and Happy Mondays. Marc has worked in radio since about 1991 and for 14 years of that he worked with Mark Radcliffe on BBC Radio 5 and BBC Radio 1, during which time he was known as Lard. He joined 6 Music in April 2004.