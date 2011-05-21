ShineHong Kong pop group
Shine
Shine Biography
Shine is a Hong Kong Cantopop duo consisting of Chui Tien-you (徐天佑) and Wong You-nam (黃又南). They first signed with EMI and later with Warner Music Hong Kong.
