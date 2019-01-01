Sheila MajidBorn 3 January 1964
Sheila Majid
1965-01-03
Sheila Majid Biography (Wikipedia)
Dato' Shaheila binti Abdul Majid (born 3 January 1965), known by her stage name Sheila Majid, is a Malaysian female pop singer who is best known for her 1986 song, "Sinaran". Her musical prowess especially in the genre of jazz music has led her to be dubbed as "Malaysia's Queen of Jazz".
