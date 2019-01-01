Edyta BartosiewiczBorn 11 January 1966
Edyta Bartosiewicz (born January 11, 1965 in Warsaw) is a Polish rock singer, composer, and songwriter. In Poland, she's known for her highly reflective and unusual lyrics. Sixteen of her singles reached the top of Polish Radio charts. Over the course of her musical career, she has received five Fryderyk Awards - the most important recognition in the Polish music industry.
